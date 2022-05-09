Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,082. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

