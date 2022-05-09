UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 1,182 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in PPL were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PPL by 131.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,841,000 after buying an additional 233,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

PPL opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.