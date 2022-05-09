Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

ULBI stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 million, a PE ratio of -68.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 64,930 shares of company stock valued at $292,713 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

