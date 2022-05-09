UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 150.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,632. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.33. The company had a trading volume of 432,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

