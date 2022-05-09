Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udemy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.85.

UDMY stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87. Udemy has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

