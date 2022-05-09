U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Reduced by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

USB opened at $48.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

