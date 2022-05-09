U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $89,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 710.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 223,534 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

