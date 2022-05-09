Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.82, but opened at $93.15. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $90.30, with a volume of 5,596 shares traded.
The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.
In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 120.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 295,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after acquiring an additional 161,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 84.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 122,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 55,765 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after buying an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.
About Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
