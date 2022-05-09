Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.82, but opened at $93.15. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $90.30, with a volume of 5,596 shares traded.

The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 120.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 295,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after acquiring an additional 161,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 84.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 122,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 55,765 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after buying an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

About Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.