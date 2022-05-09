Twin Tree Management LP Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,475 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,827,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sonos by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 915,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 4,097.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 763,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 745,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

