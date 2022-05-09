Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Boosted by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.27.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 213,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.