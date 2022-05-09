Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 118,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,150,241 shares.The stock last traded at $26.72 and had previously closed at $27.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $21,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $16,024,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $6,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 390,028 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,833,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.