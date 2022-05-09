Tsfg LLC Sells 446 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $11.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.29. 9,354,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,705. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.05 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

