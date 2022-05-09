Tsfg LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.00. 907,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

