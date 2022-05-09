Tsfg LLC Purchases 3,659 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.3% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $9.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.16. 3,638,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,939. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $229.04 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

