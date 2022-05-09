Tsfg LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $13.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $399.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,722,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,604. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

