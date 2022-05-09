Tsfg LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,725,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,001,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 479,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after acquiring an additional 432,554 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,365,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,689,000.

EWU stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $30.71. 6,239,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,665. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35.

