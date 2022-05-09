Tsfg LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $48.64. 24,983,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,658,125. The company has a market capitalization of $274.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

