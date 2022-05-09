Tsfg LLC Buys 83 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.08. 216,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.33. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $171.56 and a 12 month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

