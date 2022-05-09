Tsfg LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tsfg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded down $10.45 on Monday, hitting $180.42. The stock had a trading volume of 479,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.