Tsfg LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $16.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.18 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

