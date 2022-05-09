Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.15% of Trupanion worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $88,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $2,236,447. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Trupanion stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

