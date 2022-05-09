TrueFi (TRU) Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (TRU) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $67.32 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,452.80 or 1.00010449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00100211 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.