trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Mizuho

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of trivago from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.73.

TRVG opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.43 million, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.63.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. trivago had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that trivago will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of trivago by 536.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 45.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of trivago by 9.3% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after buying an additional 1,800,244 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

