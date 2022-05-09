Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

