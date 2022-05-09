TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Holdings Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of TravelCenters of America worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TA. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,287,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,858,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,297,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley cut their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Profile (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.