TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CSFB lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.20.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.06. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 179.38%.

About TransAlta Renewables (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.