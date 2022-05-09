TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TRSWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

TRSWF stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

