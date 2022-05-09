TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -15.09%.

TAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 182,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 436,031 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 279,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78,388 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

