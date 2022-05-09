Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Lifted to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 270 ($3.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.35) price target (up previously from GBX 266 ($3.32)) on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($2.94) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.00.

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

About Trainline (Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.