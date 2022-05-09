Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Lifted to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 270 ($3.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.35) price target (up previously from GBX 266 ($3.32)) on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($2.94) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.00.

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

