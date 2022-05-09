Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Gap Up to $5.31

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.50. Traeger shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 3,678 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $516,826,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $24,513,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

