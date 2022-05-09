Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) will post sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the lowest is $3.79 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

TSCO stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.05. 24,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $70,604,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

