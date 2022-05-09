Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 1.1687 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMLF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

