Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $155.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC (LON:MEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.94), with a volume of 3893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($1.97).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.77) price target on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.93 million and a PE ratio of 44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Mexican Grill Limited, trading as Tortilla, operates Mexican restaurants in London, the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 50 eat in and take away locations in the United Kingdom; and 10 stores in Dubai and Saudi Arabia through a franchise partnership. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

