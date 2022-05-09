Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $155.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC (LON:MEXGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.94), with a volume of 3893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($1.97).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.77) price target on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.93 million and a PE ratio of 44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX)

Mexican Grill Limited, trading as Tortilla, operates Mexican restaurants in London, the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 50 eat in and take away locations in the United Kingdom; and 10 stores in Dubai and Saudi Arabia through a franchise partnership. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

