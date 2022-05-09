Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $45.23 or 0.00140383 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $49.74 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00021325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00181360 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00570742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035670 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,606.93 or 1.91921112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

