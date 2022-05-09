Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) vs. Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Head to Head Analysis

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Tompkins Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Tompkins Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tompkins Financial and Bank of South Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial $320.17 million 3.39 $89.26 million $5.92 12.49 Bank of South Carolina $21.42 million 4.60 $6.74 million $1.12 15.88

Tompkins Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. Tompkins Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tompkins Financial and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial 27.19% 12.69% 1.13% Bank of South Carolina 31.49% 11.79% 0.98%

Volatility & Risk

Tompkins Financial has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tompkins Financial and Bank of South Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tompkins Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Tompkins Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Tompkins Financial pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years.

Summary

Tompkins Financial beats Bank of South Carolina on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tompkins Financial (Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential mortgage loans; personal loans; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculture loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and internet banking services. Further, the company offers investment management, trust and estate, and financial and tax planning services; property and casualty, medical, life, disability, and long-term care insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 63 banking offices, including 43 offices in New York and 20 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

About Bank of South Carolina (Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

