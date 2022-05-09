Tixl (TXL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

