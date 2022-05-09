Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes $700,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $21,644,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 110,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $12,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,002. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

