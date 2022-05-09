Timelo Investment Management Inc. Takes $491,000 Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Frontier Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 171.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 47.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRON stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.78. 5,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,158. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

