Timelo Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,000 Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGII traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

