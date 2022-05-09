Timelo Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 200,000 The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFGDU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000.

NASDAQ:GFGDU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,643. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies.

