Timelo Investment Management Inc. Makes New $852,000 Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $15,209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 472.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 84,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 536,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,538. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.