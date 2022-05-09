Timelo Investment Management Inc. Makes New $101,000 Investment in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $4,054,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $6,051,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $7,786,000.

NASDAQ IVCBU traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

