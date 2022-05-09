Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $395,000 in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APSG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

