Timelo Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,207. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

