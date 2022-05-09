Timelo Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $975,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

ACII stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,231. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

