Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $93.95. 115,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,106. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.18.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

