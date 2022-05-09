Timelo Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPO LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 202,767 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP increased its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 833,841 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OACB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,921. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

