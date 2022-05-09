Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.81

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.81 and last traded at C$8.82, with a volume of 41509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

TF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76, a current ratio of 35.23 and a quick ratio of 35.13. The stock has a market cap of C$723.54 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.83%.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

