Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Announces Earnings Results

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTSH traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 1,053,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,788. The company has a market capitalization of $267.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.44. Tile Shop has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 871.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 240,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 81,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

