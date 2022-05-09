thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives €13.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.57 ($14.29).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.32) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.58) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

TKA stock opened at €7.20 ($7.58) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.90. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a one year high of €27.01 ($28.43).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

